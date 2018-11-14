Caught on camera: Midland hit and run

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - A Midland man is grateful for his dash camera after it caught him as the victim in a hit and run accident.
The incident happened in the turning lanes of the Loop 250 service road at the intersection of Big Spring Street.
The video shows the driver attempting to turn left when a truck in the inside mandatory turning lane collides with the vehicle and takes off.
Fortunately, no one was injured.
The video was later turned over to the Midland Police department who are continuing to investigate the incident.
Officials say it’s important to remember leaving the scene of an accident is a criminal offense.
