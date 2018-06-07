West Odessa Volunteer Fire Department responding to grass fire

West Odessa Volunteer Fire Department is responding to a grass fire on Bradley Drive and Knox Avenue in Odessa on Thursday afternoon.

The battalion chief has told crews on scene that a volunteer firefighter has been injured . The firefighter is currently being transported to a hospital with unknown injuries.

The old structure in the area has been completely burned.

No other injuries have been reported and no other structure has been harmed.

