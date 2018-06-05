United Blood Services' upcoming blood drive to offer Schlitterbahn tickets

The United Blood Services will hold a local blood drive and the first 100 donors will receive one Schlitterbahn ticket.

The blood drive will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Market Street, 4706 N Midkiff, in Midland.

This blood drive has been scheduled to assist in increasing the current level of blood supply in the Permian Basin.

“Our blood drive schedule is very light during the summer because colleges and high schools are on summer break, and donors are enjoying vacations,” said Dianne Scott, Senior Donor Recruitment Representative of United Blood Services.

To donate blood, you must be at least 16 years old, weigh at least 110 pounds and be in good health. There are additional height and weight requirements for those 22 years old and younger. Donors who are 16 or 17 need a signed permission from a parent or guardian.

“We encourage people to donate blood this week, to take advantage of the opportunity to give a gift that will make a real difference in someone’s life. The priceless gift of life costs nothing but about an hour of your time,” Scott said.

