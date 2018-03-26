Odessa Police to increase patrols in safe zones

The Odessa Police Department is designating safe zones throughout the city. They'll be beefing up patrols in those areas to catch traffic violators.

Officers working safe zones will pay close attention to red light, stop sign, speeding and other moving violations.



This week, the safe zones will be at the 1400 block of East 46th St., the 3800 block of North County Road West, the 1700 block of East University Blvd, and the 1300 block of North JBS Pkwy.



The Odessa Police Department will also focus on all school zones within the city limits.

Copyright 2018 KWES. All rights reserved.