Fire code violations listed for La Hacienda shutdown

The State of Texas Fire Marshal's office has sent out a partial list of violations that led to the shutdown of La Hacienda Events Center.



The attorney for the owner of La Hacienda, Israel Guardiola, tells us the facility was shutdown by the Midland Co. Fire Marshal's office following an event on February 23rd.



Here is a partial list of fire code violations the State Fire Marshal's office released in relation to the closure:



- The fire sprinkler system lacks the required installation or inspection tags

- There are numerous wires, decorative lighting, data lines etc. attached to the fire sprinkler piping

- The fire alarm system was last inspected on 9/16/2012

- The fire pump lacks the required installation and inspection tags

- The fire pump has never been tested (per Manuel Herrera)

- The FDC is blocked by the domestic water tank

- The fire pump water supply line was in the closed position

- Several areas have undergone renovations and/or new additions that are not protected by the fire sprinkler system

- Several areas have the shipping protective covers on the fire sprinkler heads

- Emergency lighting was inoperable throughout the building

- The building lacked emergency lighting in many areas

- The building lacked exit signs

- There building lacked the appropriate number of exits to accommodate the crowd

- The panic hardware was damaged on many egress doors

- Some exit doors were locked and others required excessive force to open

- The exit access to the exit doors are restricted by the crowd control barriers

- The building lacks the required occupant load sign

- There is no accountability for the number of occupants in the building during events

- Exposed electrical wire splices throughout the building

- Extension cords were being used as permanent wiring throughout the building

- There are numerous open j-boxes throughout the building

- Multiple plug adapters are being used as permanent outlets



Copyright 2018 KWES. All rights reserved.