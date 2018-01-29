Water main break reported in Odessa

Some Odessa residents may be seeing little to no water pressure due to a water main break.

We're told the break occurred near the intersection of Fairlane Ave. & Grandview Ave.

City officials said water flow in that broken line has been restricted until the line can be repaired.

The City of Odessa said due to the precise location of the leak and the impact of completely shutting down that main water line (which feeds multiple businesses and restaurants), repair of the broken line is complex.

The city is working on a repair plan that will have the least amount of impact on residents, restaurants, businesses and traffic.

City officials added that roads in the area may be icy in the morning and motorists are urged to used caution during their morning commute.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.