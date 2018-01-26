OPD looking for Wal-Mart theft suspect - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

OPD looking for Wal-Mart theft suspect

By Violet Trevizo, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Odessa Police Department) (Source: Odessa Police Department)
ODESSA, TX (KWES) -

The Odessa Police Department is looking for a theft suspect who walked out of the JBS Wal-Mart without paying for merchandise. 

The man seen on surveillance video walked out with approximately $150 worth of merchandise then drove off in a maroon Toyota Tundra. 

Anyone with information leading to his identity is asked to call (432) 335-3345.

