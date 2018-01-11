Restaurant Report: Several top performers for week before Christmas

The week before Christmas proved to be an easy one for health inspectors in Midland and Odessa. There were no low performers in either city for the week of December 18 through December 22. However, there were a few places that had perfect scores for the week. Here are Odessa’s top performers:



- 7-Eleven (800 N. Grandview Ave.)

- Lowe’s Marketplace (2021 E. 8th St.)

- 7-Eleven (2712 E. 8th St.)

- 7-Eleven (4525 E. University Blvd.)

- Subway (3828 Andrews Hwy.)



Here are Midland’s top performers:



- Evelyn’s Kitchen (1800 Maple Ave.)



