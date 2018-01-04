Restaurant Report: One Midland restaurant on low performer list

The second full week of December proved to be relatively calm for health inspectors in Midland and Odessa. There were only two restaurants with perfect scores for the week of December 11 through December 15, while one restaurant made our low performer list.



McAlister’s Deli at 2306 Rankin Hwy. in Midland was cited for the following:



- Open employee drinks

- Open box of lettuce in cooler

- Box of bacon on floor in freezer

- Uncovered tray of bacon

- Insufficient hot water at hand wash sink in kitchen & public restrooms

- No towels for service areas



This resulted in the health inspector deducting 22 points from McAlister’s Deli.



As we mentioned, there were two restaurants with perfect scores for the week and they were both in Odessa. Here are this week’s top performers:



- Chickn 4 U (4101 Billy Hext Rd.)

- Frisky Brewing Company (7050 Tres Hermanas Blvd.)



