OPD gives you crime prevention tips for the holiday season

Falling victim to burglary is something that can happen to anyone. In the blink of an eye, you could find yourself vulnerable and without your valuables.

That's why the Odessa Police Department is encouraging you to be on the lookout this holiday season.

It's as simple as avoiding leaving valuable items, weapons, spare keys or checkbooks inside cars.

The majority of auto burglaries happen on cars left unlocked.

OPD is also encouraging everyone to have packages delivered to alternative locations if you know you won't be home at the time of delivery. Remeber to be aware of your surroundings and report suspicious activity.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.