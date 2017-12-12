Salvation Army bell ringers needed for Red Kettle Campaign

The Red Kettle campaign is a way for the Salvation Army across the nation to raise funds for programs that are year-round.

This year, the goal mark for the location in Odessa, is falling short.

"From where we should be, we are down $30,000 right now. But, when you add that over the rest of the season the next 8 or 9 days that puts us down $50,000 or more," said Major. Guy Watts with the Salvation Army of Odessa.

The money goes to programs that help give back to community such as: paying utilities, stocking the food pantry, running the shelter for the homeless and overall programs for people to get back on their feet.

People like Bufford Howell, a 61-year-old, who is having a hard time finding a job after working in the oilfield for more than 38 years.

Now, he is just looking for a warm place to sleep and plate to eat.

"I don't have any people from here so it's important to me to have this service available," said Howell.

Howell, isn't just sitting around, he is very grateful for all that the Salvation Army has done for him.

Right now, you can find him out on the streets of Odessa ringing a bell for hope that his services will continue.

If you would like to donate money to the Salvation Army, you can do so in person or through the mail.

Bell ringers are also a big need right now, so if you can't donate your money than donate your time.

If you'd like to help, contact the Salvation Army in Midland at (432) 683-3614 or the Salvation Army in Odessa at (432) 332-0738.

