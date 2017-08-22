Professional Firefighters Association of Midland hosting memorial for first responders

The Professional Firefighters Association of Midland is honoring first responders over the September 11 weekend.

On Saturday, Sept. 9, the association will be holding a charity concert to raise money for their association from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. Bob Schneider will be performing in downtown Midland at the Bank of America Plaza. There will be food trucks, beer, wine and jumpers for the kids.

There will be an open house and three fire stations where families will be able to meet with neighborhood firefighters, learn about car seat safety and grab snacks. It will be at the central station, station 3 and station 6 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

On Sunday, Sept. 10, they will honor the first responders who lost their lives during the Sept. 11 attacks by holding a memorial stair climb. All first responders are welcomed to join the walk. There will be a brief ceremony and presentation from the Honor Guard and first responders will begin their 110-flight stair climb up the Wilco Building. This event is for first responders only. Registration is $40.

"Last year, a group of guys couldn't go to Dallas or a big event so they decided to have an event here," said Professional Firefighters Association of Midland President Eric Stewart. "What started as 8 guys getting together turned to 30 guys. With support from citizens and businesses around town, it's turned to an entire weekend."

On Monday, Sept. 11, the association will have a Moment of Silence flag-raising ceremony in downtown Midland. City officials including Mayor Jerry Morales, Chief of Police Price Robinson and Interim Fire Chief Chuck Blumenauer will speak in honor of the first responders who lost their lives on that tragic day.

All proceeds raised go to the Midland Firefighters Association Benevolent Fund to help first responders and civilians in times of crisis.

