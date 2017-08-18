Alpine water safe to drink after testing positive for E. coli

The city water in Alpine is now safe to drink after testing positive for E. coli.

According to the Alpine Police Department, a recent test on the city's water wells showed one well tested positive for E. coli.

The Director of Public Works reported the well will be out of service until it is thoroughly disinfected.

The city water is not contaminated and is safe to drink. We're told the water system is tested daily and citizens should not be alarmed.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.