Alpine water safe to drink after testing positive for E. coli

Bannon's stormy tenure as Trump's top strategist started the day he took the job, with outcry from civil rights and pro-equality groups.
The Odessa Police Department has made an arrest in connection with an indecent exposure case.
The city water in Alpine is now safe to drink after testing positive for E. coli.
Child safety activist, Elizabeth Smart, will be hosting an informative lecture at Midland College.
A second attack near Barcelona has been foiled, police said early Friday morning. A terrorist attack in Barcelona on Thursday took the lives of at least 13 and left 100 injured.
