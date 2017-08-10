Restaurant Report: No low performers for week - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Restaurant Report: No low performers for week

Potbelly Sandwich Shop (Source: tripadvisor.com) Potbelly Sandwich Shop (Source: tripadvisor.com)
MIDLAND-ODESSA, TX (KWES) -

After a week full of low performers in both Midland and Odessa, the week of July 17 through July 21 proved to be much easier for health inspectors. There were no low performers in either city. However, there were a few top performers with perfect scores.

Here’s a look at Odessa’s top performers:

- Goodlife Nutrition (3171 E. University Blvd.)
- Genghis Grill (4301 E. 42nd St.)
- Subway @ Road Ranger (10490 W. Interstate 20)

Here’s a look at Midland’s top performers:

- Potbelly Sandwich (1401 N. Loop 250)

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.

    •   
