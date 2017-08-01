Odessa police warning residents about increase in canine parvovirus cases

The Odessa Police Department is warning residents following an increase in Canine Parvovirus cases.

Police said due to the extremely hot summer and the amount of recent rain, there has been an increase of reported cases.

According to the release, parvovirus is extremely contagious and can be transmitted by any person, animal or object that comes in contact with an infected dog's feces.

Canine Parvovirus is a virus that invades the gastrointestinal tracts of puppies and dogs and produces signs of illness including:

Loss of appetite

Lethargy

Vomiting

Fever

Severe, explosive and often bloody diarrhea

Here are some tips to help fight the increasing numbers:

Keep puppies five months of age and younger away from pet superstore floors, dog park grounds and anywhere else sick or recently adopted dogs might roam.

Carry puppies across animal hospital floors and don't let them sniff dark corners.

If your dog is sick, avoid taking him to public areas.

Promptly dispose of your dog's waste in a safe manner.

The ASPCA recommends cleaning potentially contaminated surfaces and objects with household bleach in a 1:32 dilution. Let the bleach sit for 10 minutes before rinsing.

Wash your hands and change your clothes soon after handling a dog that is sick or might have been exposed.

Do not take your puppy or unvaccinated dog to places where you are unsure of the vaccination history of other dogs.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.