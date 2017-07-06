Man arrested, accused of theft for the seventh time

One man is behind bars following an incident in Odessa on Monday.

David Suchil, 42, is charged with theft of property with at least two prior convictions and evading arrest or detention.

We're told officers were called out to Walmart West on NW Loop 338 in reference to a shoplifter.

When officers arrived, officers spoke with Suchil and he immediately began to evade officers on foot.

Police said Suchil was later caught hiding in the backyard of a home in the 2200 block of Alameda Ct.

According to the report, an investigation revealed that Suchil stole approximately $255 worth of merchandise and exited the store without paying for it.

Further investigation revealed that Suchil had six prior convictions for theft of property.

Suchil was later arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center.

