2 injured in 2-vehicle accident in Midland

Two people were taken to the hospital following an afternoon accident in Midland.

The accident happened at the intersection of Wall St. and Williams St.

Midland police tell us a Toyota RAV4 ran a red light and struck the passenger side of a Chevy Equinox, causing the Equinox to roll onto the driver side.

The driver and passenger of the Chevy Equinox were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

We're told the driver of the RAV4 was ticketed for running the red light.

