Man arrested following early morning pursuit, assaulting 2 peace officers in Ector Co.

One man is behind bars on numerous charges following a pursuit in Ector County.

Adam Armendarez, 25, is charged with evading in a motor vehicle, two charges of assault on a peace officer and attempting to take a weapon from a police officer.

It all started Friday morning around 1:20 a.m. when a deputy tried to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation around the area of 16th St. & Mercury Ave.

Authorities said the pursuit then ended when Armendarez jumped out of his vehicle while it was still moving. His vehicle hit a fence in the 1700 block of Sam Houston Ave.

We're told deputies later caught up to Armendarez in a yard on N. Washington St. and that's when, police said, Armendarez began resisting arrest by striking two deputies in the face.

According to the report, during the struggle, Armendarez also attempted to take a weapon from one of the officers.

Armendarez was later tased and taken into custody.

Total bond for Armendarez has been set at $50,000.

