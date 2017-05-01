Midland College set to honor long-time coach

For 40 years, Coach Delnor Poss taught his players about the game he enjoyed coaching at Midland College. (Source: KWES)

For 40 years, Coach Delnor Poss taught his players about the game he’s enjoyed coaching at Midland College. He learned those lessons from his first love, basketball.

“I came here as a basketball coach and athletic director in January of 1977 and basketball was my game,” said Poss.

As athletic director, Coach Poss oversaw the talent coming to the Tall City in the form of NBA legend Spud Webb and others before he switched over to golf where for the next four decades he was at the helm of the men’s program. During his time, each day was better than the last.

“We have such wonderful people on the Midland College campus. Everyone is cooperative. Everyone is interested in student success,” said Poss.

Four time NJCAA national champions, World University Champions, 53 All-Americans and many more accomplishments, Coach Poss credited everyone for his success.

“Being in a place like Midland and having the opportunity to work in this community with a golf program that gave you an opportunity to be exceptional with,” said Poss.

Being the teacher that he is, Coach Poss wanted to give some words of wisdom for other coaches not just at Midland College but throughout West Texas who want to have a long-career.

“Being organized and provide discipline for young people. Have objectives and goals that yourself and the team want to try to achieve as well as individual goals,” said Poss.

After such an illustrious career, Coach Poss can look back on all his experiences that helped him get to this moment and lead him another 40 years into the future.

