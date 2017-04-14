'Boutique Fitness' gaining attention in the Permian Basin

For some time now people associate working out as either going to a traditional gym or getting a personal trainer, but now there's more choices like "boutique fitness."

Boutique fitness has been popular for some time in major cities, but now the craze is becoming more popular in the Permian Basin.

Define Body and Mind was the first boutique gym to land in Midland, four years ago.

"I just saw a need in West Texas, in this area in the Permian Basin, for a smaller gym atmosphere that is similar to personal training but not personal training," Megan Hohenberger, owner of Define said.

According to research by the International Health, Racquet and Sportsclub Association, participation in boutiques doubled from 2013 to 2014.

The fitness-focused investment firm, Piper Jaffray, said boutique chains have been adding new studios at a rate of 450 percent per year since 2010.

Co-owner of Define Midland said there's a big reason many are now switching over to boutique fitness.

"Our classes are able to be modified to fit anyone so where as some people may say I'm not the group fitness type, I don't really like to go to classes I like to go into the gym and do my own thing, we can modify our workout to you, to your injuries to what stage in life you're at, all ages," Paige Halphen, Co-Owner at Define Midland said.

According to MarketWatch.com, boutique fitness studios are the leading growth in the health club industry.

Boutique fitness means a trip to the gym is now more than just keeping up with living a healthy lifestyle.

"A lot of the clients didn't know each other coming here and now we're all friends and family," Halphen said. "We're all friends on social media, we give each other hugs when something bad happens in life and we uplift each other when something good happens and we welcome anybody at Define, but you become part of our family once you walk in the door."

Define Midland offers specialized classes like barre, rhythm based cycling, yoga and mini trampoline all under one small roof for a smaller price than a personal trainer would cost.

