Former First Lady Laura Bush returning to Midland Thursday for book signing

Former First Lady Laura Bush will return home to Midland on Thursday for a book signing at the Midland Centennial Library.



She's promoting her book "Our Big Backyard" written by the first lady and her daughter Jenna Bush Hager.



The book celebrates the 100th anniversary of national parks system.



"we're very excited to have Mrs. Bush on site at the Centennial Library to do a book signing for 500 lucky individuals, the first 500 in line," said John Trischittio with Midland County Libraries.



The event is free and open to the first 500 people in line.



The book signing starts at 1:30 p.m. at the Midland Centennial Library on Loop 250 next to Best Buy.



Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.