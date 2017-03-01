Former First Lady Laura Bush returning to Midland Thursday for book signing

The Midland Police Department needs your help locating a suspect following a robbery. We're told it all took place in the 1700 block of S. Garfield St. around 5:10 p.m. Friday.
The Midland Police Department needs your help locating a suspect following a robbery. We're told it all took place in the 1700 block of S. Garfield St. around 5:10 p.m. Friday.
Three current Midland College softball players chose to join the a coaches lawsuit against the school. They say their team is being treated unfairly because they're girls.
Three current Midland College softball players chose to join the a coaches lawsuit against the school. They say their team is being treated unfairly because they're girls.
You might remember seeing thick black smoke back in April from a fire that started on a tire disposal facility. The investigation by Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) is all wrapped up and was signed off on last week.
You might remember seeing thick black smoke back in April from a fire that started on a tire disposal facility. The investigation by Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) is all wrapped up and was signed off on last week.
Over the last two days, vandals broke dozens of car windows in Odessa with large rocks and bricks. Now, four people are behind bars.
Over the last two days, vandals broke dozens of car windows in Odessa with large rocks and bricks. Now, four people are behind bars.
One Midland doctor has been arrested on sexual assault charges following an investigation. Mohsin Syed, 53, was arrested on Wednesday.
One Midland doctor has been arrested on sexual assault charges following an investigation. Mohsin Syed, 53, was arrested on Wednesday.