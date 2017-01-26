Consider This.... MISD Weekend Work Session

It was good to see the Midland ISD School Board rolling up their sleeves this past Saturday and Sunday to tackle the future what some have called a troubled district.

Together they developed some an initial set of overarching goals to start the turnaround. Each was student focused and clearly measurable.

Day two zeroed in on the superintendent search. Defining the leadership qualities and oversight guide.

Consider This... Swift, aggressive action is needed and this appears to be the start. The takeaways from this past weekend are expected to be available to taxpayers this Friday followed by an opportunity for each of us to provide input and feedback.

