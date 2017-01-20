Odessa police looking for credit card abuse suspect

Fire crews are on the scene of a fire at the Odessa landfill. We are told the fire started inside of the landfill.
One man is behind bars following a pursuit that started in Midland and ended in Odessa. Joe Rodriquez, Jr. was arrested early Sunday morning.
Several drivers are on the run after hitting a pedestrian in Odessa on the 5300 block of East 42nd Street early Saturday morning.
Happy Days actress Erin Moran died Saturday at age 56, according to published reports.
Motorcycle and Jeep clubs in the Basin are raising awareness for veterans and servicemen. Motorcycle clubs from Black Saints, OneNation and American Infidel, along with the Texas Tactical Jeep Club, all rode over 22 miles in the Basin Saturday morning.
