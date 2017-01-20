Odessa police looking for credit card abuse suspect - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Odessa police looking for credit card abuse suspect

By Violet Trevizo, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Odessa Police Department) (Source: Odessa Police Department)
The Odessa Police Department is looking for a suspect in a credit card abuse case.

On Jan. 6 authorities were informed a credit card abuse had occurred and the suspect took additional property from a vehicle.

The suspect then used the stolen credit card at different local stores.

Anyone with information leading to the identity of the suspect is asked to contact Det. J. Gonzalez at (432) 335-3345 or Crime Stoppers at (432) 333-8477.

