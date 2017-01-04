Rosa's Café to begin serving breakfast

Breakfast is coming to a very popular restaurant in the Permian Basin.

Rosa's Café will start serving breakfast on Friday, Jan. 6 at their location at the intersection of Faudree Road and Highway 191.

We're told breakfast will be served every day from 6:30 a.m. until 10 a.m.

Burritos and other types of food will be available.

Currently, the breakfast will only be served at the Faudree location.

No word if breakfast will be available at other locations.

