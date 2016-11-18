Alpine community walks for Zuzu Verk this weekend

It's been a little over a month since the disappearance of Sul Ross student Zuzu Verk. As Alpine residents continue their searches for answers, so does their support.

The community will join together for a walk in Alpine to show support and love for Zuzu and her family this weekend. The event coordinator said it's all about spreading awareness and bringing Zuzu home to her family and friends.

"Makes us feel very good, it's humbling too," said Verk's parents.

T-shirts are made available for those attending. They include "#FindZuzu" written on it, to spread awareness of the search, no matter where you are.

"I love it. Let's get out there," said Lori Verk. "Let's get everyone to get a T-shirt to walk in unison to bring her back. She's out there, we just have to find her."

The walk will take place at the Cow Dog Restaurant on 215 E. Holland Avenue in Alpine Sunday starting 12 p.m.

If you can't make it to the walk, the #FindZuzu T-shirts are available online for Zuzu's supporters by clicking here.

