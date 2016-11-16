Midland High and Permian standouts on award watch list

Two, West Texas athletes are in the running to make the Dave Campbell's Texas Football-Subway 2016 Super Team.

It's a chance for fans to honor the best and brightest stars in Texas High School Football. Midland High's Jackson Anuszkiewicz is on the quarterback list. Permian's Kobe Robinson on the wide receiver/tight end list.

The full list has been whittled down to 300, from nearly three thousand submissions.

To vote for your favorite, go to texasfootball.com and click on the Super Team tab. Voting ends December 31st.

