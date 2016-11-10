Donate to help children of fallen patriots go to college

To show support, you can donate whatever you can while paying your ticket at the end of your meal.

The donations help those children go to college who have lost a parent while they were in service.

Your donation goes straight to the Fallen Patriots Foundation.

The foundation provide scholarships to children who has had a parent die in the line of duty.

This is something new IHOP is doing this year to celebrate Veterans Day.

"I think it's a good cause," Ethan Whitehead, IHOP general manger said. "I mean, it's very unfortunate to lose a parent serving our country. I think it's us people around the country we should do whatever we can to take care of our veterans, active military and their families just to show that we care about defending our freedom."

IHOP provides a free meal every Veteran's Day to veterans and active military each year. It's a combination of two eggs and two pancakes. It's a way for the restaurant to pay their respects and show tribute.

"I think it's whatever we can do to show our appreciation for our military and we definitely should go above and beyond to provide whatever we can," Whitehead said.



The foundation's mission is to provide not only college scholarships but also educational counseling to military children who have lost a parent in the line of duty.

They hope to ensure that every child of a fallen patriot receives all necessary college funding.

This ends on Veteran's Day so if you haven't made a donation but you want to you can stop by any local IHOP on Thursday or Friday to help children of fallen patriots.

