Local DJ Legend dies

Mike Lawrence from KICKS 99's morning show "Mike and Dana" died overnight.

The radio station turned to social media sending out prayers to Dana and his family.

“The entire KICKS 99 family is deeply saddened by the news of the sudden passing last night of Mike Lawrence, half of the award winning morning show "Mike and Dana” said KICKS 99. “We send our prayers of comfort to Dana and their family. We will miss him very much. If you would like to express your sentiments, you can do so below as we know that "Mike and Dana" were a major part of your day for so many years! They will be honored next month with a richly deserved induction into the Country Radio Hall of Fame.”

