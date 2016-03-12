Man killed by alleged drunk driver in West Odessa crash

An Athens, Texas man was arrested after killing an Odessa man one in the West Odessa crash reported Saturday night.

According to reports Joseph Dredla, 21 was driving north on FM-866 when he disregarded a stop sign at the intersection of FM 866 and Highway 302.

That's when he hit another vehicle, killing the driver, Earl Waterbury, 56, of Odessa.

Reports said he was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

DPS Troopers said Dredla was arrested for intoxication assault, intoxication manslaughter and unlawfully carrying a weapon.

Dredla’s passenger, Coby Bostic, 21, of Malakoff, Texas, was ejected during the crash and the report said he wasn't wearing at seat belt at the time of the accident.

He was taken to the hospital with incapacitating injuries.

Troopers said he was in critical condition.

?Copyright 2016 KWES. All rights reserved.