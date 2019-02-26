Registration opens for 2019 Citizens Fire Academy

ODESSA, TX (KWES) - The Citizens Fire Academy will soon begin another program to help educate the citizens on the services providedd by Odessa Fire/Rescue.
The CFA is a ten-week program that meets weekly on Tuesdays between 7 and 9:30 p.m. Classes are usually conducted at the drill field on South Dixie.
The program will consist of a range of participation activities to fully demonstrate the variety of services offered by Odessa Fire Rescue. Some of these activities have the potential to be physically and emotionally demanding, including wearing firefighter protective gear.
Some participants may also be able to wear suits used when dealing with hazardous materials, use portable fire extinguishers and even ride along on a fire engine.
Everyone who participates will learn how OFR responds to to EMS and fire emergencies, technical rescues and hazardous materials response. They will also receive a peek into the 911 system as well as ow the Fire MArshal’s Office functions.
If the ten-week academy sounds interesting to you, you can click here to register.
Copyright 2019 KWES. All rights reserved.