Kidd’s and Canvas holding Valentine’s Date, Paint & Dine

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - Kidd’s and Canvas Parties is hosting a couple’s only Valentine’s Date, Paint and Dine event.
From 6:30 to 9 p.m. on Valentine’s Day, you and your significant other can enjoy a meal from Up In Smoke BBQ while painting a LOVE Letters Pallet Wood sign.
The event is BYOB as well meaning you can enjoy wine or other alcoholic beverages while you paint.
Tickets are $150 per couple and include everything you need for the perfect evening, including supplies, the meal and dessert.
Kidd’s and Canvas Parties is located at 3300 North Midkiff Road, Suite 181.
For more information or to purchase tickets click here.
