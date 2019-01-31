MPD chief assembles new team

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - Wednesday, Midland Police Chief Seth Herman promoted three deputy chiefs to their roles in Field Operations, Investigative Services, and Support Services during a ceremony at the MLK Community Center.
Leading Investigative Services is Deputy Chief Jerad Fain, who believes in his chemistry with Herman.
“We worked together for over 16 years,” said Fain. “We know each other well, we worked well together and we’re going to do some great things here.”
In addition, 2 officers became sergeants and 3 sergeants became lieutenants, including Pete Dehlinger who was happy the community came together.
“Well, I feel blessed that I have a family that supports me and my other colleagues and their families that support them because the family structure means a lot in our success,” Dehlinger said.
Herman knows his newly assembled squad will make a difference in the department.
“It’s a force multiplier, I mean, nobody can run a department by themselves and those three positions are integral to the continuation of our professionalism and those men who filled those roles are definitely the right choices in my opinion.”
The police department won’t be making any changes to their protocols, but hope the new sense of stability can unite the team and make Midland a safer community.
“It’s all about the officers and we’re in a position now where we can really take care of those officers who really make a difference out there on the street," Fain said. "We’re really excited for that opportunity to help those guys out and be able to take care of our community the best way we can.”
