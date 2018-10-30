Midland man raises money for charity through video game streams

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - While the button mashing of a video game controller may not be your traditional idea of hard work, for Midland resident David Lasater it has become a duty he’s embraced to make his community a better place, helping him raise thousands of dollars for charity.
“I realized that I could use what I was already doing, you know get home from work and play video games and something like that to raise money for sick kids or kids in need, which is kinda the best of both worlds,” said Lasater
Lasater is what’s known as a video game streamer.
Which means he records himself playing video games online using a camera and microphone and then uses a website to feed that recording to an audience in an interactive chatroom-like experience.
“Being able to watch someone play a game, and have that over the shoulder, kinda vicarious feel, its like playing a game with a friend,” said Lasater.
Lasater streams by gamer name “Wretch” and says his streams have connected him to people around the world from the likes of Germany, Ireland, Canada and many other countries.
While audiences tune in to watch him play, he believes they become fans because he talks to them on a personal level and talks to them about his belief and desires to help local charities like the Children’s Miracle Network.
“The internet allows you to connect with people who you would not normally meet from across the world, they don’t see borders or race they just see a cause they can help out”
Since his start in charity streaming Lasater works with a non-profit called Extra Life, an organization that hosts streamers across the world who want to raise money for the Children’s Miracle Network.
Lasater says in the 10 years Extra Life has been collecting donation for charity they’ve raised more than $40 M.
Lasater’s partnership with extra life has given him the opportunity to raise more than $1,800 on his own for the local branch of the Children’s Miracle Network at the Medical Center Hospital in Odessa.
