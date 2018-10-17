1 dead in rollover accident in Pecos Co.

1 dead in rollover accident in Pecos Co.

DPS mentions the road conditions were wet due to rain during the time of the accident.
By 

Kirsten Geddes

Published 56m at 10:42 AM
City of Odessa, Chevron to host 10th Fall Festival

City of Odessa, Chevron to host 10th Fall Festival

City of Odessa and Chevron are hosting the 10th Annual Fall Festival on Oct. 20.The free festival will be from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. at McKinney Park, ,625 W Pool Rd.
By 

Mariana Veloso

October 14
Watch NewsWest 9 LIVE
NEWS LINKS

TODAY'S HEADLINES

Covenant pediatric patients celebrate Halloween early.
Covenant pediatric patients celebrate Halloween early.
The popular seasonal chain Spirit Halloween held their annual ‘Spirit of Children’ Halloween Party at Covenant Children’s Hospital Wednesday.
By 

Ana Orsini

October 17
High Sky Children’s Ranch to Celebrate groundbreaking for a new state of the art shelter, administration building, and the Frank Cremer Therapy Center
High Sky Children’s Ranch to Celebrate groundbreaking for a new state of the art shelter, administration building, and the Frank Cremer Therapy Center
This groundbreaking is the culmination of an $11 million dollar Capital Campaign that was completed in just under 7 months, with the help of local individuals, foundations, and oil companies.
By 

Victor Blanco

October 17
Governor Abbott issues Disaster Declaration for 18 Texas counties in response to severe weather, flooding
Governor Abbott issues Disaster Declaration for 18 Texas counties in response to severe weather, flooding
"Therefore, in accordance with the authority vested in me by Section 418.014 of the Texas Government Code, I do hereby declare a state of disaster in the previously listed counties."
By 

Victor Blanco

October 17
Midland Fire Department responds to house fire

  Midland Fire Department responds to house fire

The Midland Fire Department is working a house fire in the 3000 block of W. Michigan.
By 

Violeta Trevizo

October 17
California drug trafficking ring tried to ship meth to Hawaii disguised as Aztec items

California drug trafficking ring tried to ship meth to Hawaii disguised as Aztec items

The drugs were disguised as colorful, decorative items.
By 

HNN Staff

October 17
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash closes southbound lane of US 285 in Reeves Co.
Midland College holding ‘College Ready’ workshop
Whataburger and James Avery unveil new cup charm

NATIONAL HEADLINES

Man rescued two days after falling down 100-foot mine shaft

Man rescued two days after falling down 100-foot mine shaft

Deputies and a rescue team worked for more than six hours to lift the 62-year-old out of the mine shaft.
5:03 AM
4-year-old shot in stomach in KS road rage incident

4-year-old shot in stomach in KS road rage incident

In an apparent fit of road rage, a driver allegedly fired two shots at an SUV with several children under the age of 10 inside, injuring a 4-year-old boy.
2:27 AM

SPORTS

Midland Lee gears up for Odessa High

Midland Lee gears up for Odessa High

By 

Darby Brown

Published October 16, 2018 at 9:10 PM
Midland Lee defeats Permian

  Midland Lee defeats Permian

October 16
MHS football to host Frenship

MHS football to host Frenship

By 

Darby Brown

October 16
Permian and Odessa High 60th cross-town rivalry game brought a huge crowd

Permian and Odessa High 60th cross-town rivalry game brought a huge crowd

By 

Sydney Cariel

October 15
MOJO football is a family tradition

  MOJO football is a family tradition

Permian family tradition
By 

Darby Brown

October 11