Skip to content
Telemundo 20
CW-West Texas
Jobs
Home
News
Elections
Weather
Sports
GameTime
Basin Buzz
WATCH LIVE
About Us
Home
Watch newscasts live
Download the News App
Best Of The Basin Winners
Restaurant Reports
News
Elections
Send us your news and weather photos
Traffic
Weather
Texas Burn Bans
First Alert Skycams
Radar
Hurricane
Sports
GameTime
Scoreboards
Fans In The Stands
Game Of The Week
Basin Buzz
Things To Do
Fun For Kids
Kirsten's Korner
Calendar
About Us
Contact us
Send us your story idea
KWES Careers
1 dead in rollover accident in Pecos Co.
DPS mentions the road conditions were wet due to rain during the time of the accident.
By
Kirsten Geddes
Published 56m at 10:42 AM
State Representative Brooks Landgraf holding town hall in Odessa
By
Kirsten Geddes
Published 1h at 10:13 AM
Family Promise of Midland, Bombas Socks partner to donate socks to local shelters
By
Kirsten Geddes
Published 2h at 9:22 AM
OPD seeks help identifying suspects who stole $200 walker
Published 2h at 8:53 AM
TRAFFIC ALERT: SH 176 closed in Andrews Co. closed due to crash
By
Kirsten Geddes
Published 4h at 6:57 AM
Governor Abbott issues Disaster Declaration for 18 Texas counties in response to severe weather, flooding
By
Victor Blanco
Published October 17, 2018 at 8:44 PM
46
Currently in
Midland, TX
Full Forecast
Sponsored By
City of Odessa, Chevron to host 10th Fall Festival
City of Odessa and Chevron are hosting the 10th Annual Fall Festival on Oct. 20.The free festival will be from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. at McKinney Park, ,625 W Pool Rd.
By
Mariana Veloso
October 14
October 14
Watch NewsWest 9 LIVE
NEWS LINKS
TODAY'S HEADLINES
Covenant pediatric patients celebrate Halloween early.
The popular seasonal chain Spirit Halloween held their annual ‘Spirit of Children’ Halloween Party at Covenant Children’s Hospital Wednesday.
By
Ana Orsini
October 17
October 17
High Sky Children’s Ranch to Celebrate groundbreaking for a new state of the art shelter, administration building, and the Frank Cremer Therapy Center
This groundbreaking is the culmination of an $11 million dollar Capital Campaign that was completed in just under 7 months, with the help of local individuals, foundations, and oil companies.
By
Victor Blanco
October 17
October 17
Governor Abbott issues Disaster Declaration for 18 Texas counties in response to severe weather, flooding
"Therefore, in accordance with the authority vested in me by Section 418.014 of the Texas Government Code, I do hereby declare a state of disaster in the previously listed counties."
By
Victor Blanco
October 17
October 17
Federal Credit Union gives back to community
By
Victor Blanco
TRAFFIC ALERT: Traffic backed up at 1788, I-20
By
Victor Blanco
2018 Early voting locations
By
Victor Blanco
Midland Fire Department responds to house fire
The Midland Fire Department is working a house fire in the 3000 block of W. Michigan.
By
Violeta Trevizo
October 17
October 17
California drug trafficking ring tried to ship meth to Hawaii disguised as Aztec items
The drugs were disguised as colorful, decorative items.
By
HNN Staff
October 17
October 17
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash closes southbound lane of US 285 in Reeves Co.
By
Kirsten Geddes
Published October 17, 2018 at 9:04 AM
Midland College holding ‘College Ready’ workshop
By
Kirsten Geddes
Published October 17, 2018 at 8:45 AM
Whataburger and James Avery unveil new cup charm
By
Victor Blanco
Published October 16, 2018 at 4:50 PM
Click here for Halloween events!
Like us on Facebook!
Let's Talk Science!
Don't miss a beat in the Permian Basin!
NATIONAL HEADLINES
CDC warns against Halloween costumes for chickens
Published 1h at 10:16 AM
Woman caught on camera abandoning 2-year-old on stranger’s doorstep
Published 1h at 9:45 AM
Disappearance of giant hammer artwork baffles community
Published 3h at 8:10 AM
Man rescued two days after falling down 100-foot mine shaft
Deputies and a rescue team worked for more than six hours to lift the 62-year-old out of the mine shaft.
5:03 AM
5:03 AM
4-year-old shot in stomach in KS road rage incident
In an apparent fit of road rage, a driver allegedly fired two shots at an SUV with several children under the age of 10 inside, injuring a 4-year-old boy.
2:27 AM
2:27 AM
SPORTS
Midland Lee gears up for Odessa High
Midland Lee football
By
Darby Brown
Published October 16, 2018 at 9:10 PM
Midland Lee defeats Permian
October 16
October 16
MHS football to host Frenship
By
Darby Brown
October 16
October 16
Permian and Odessa High 60th cross-town rivalry game brought a huge crowd
By
Sydney Cariel
October 15
October 15
MOJO football is a family tradition
Permian family tradition
By
Darby Brown
October 11
October 11
Start Streaming NOW with our Roku App
Download our apps today!
We want to hear from you!
Watch NewsWest 9 LIVE. Wherever. Whenever.
THE BASIN BUZZ
Get ready for Halloween with MCT!
Hit the Gun Range with Ally!
Play haunted laser tag with Def Con Warzone!
Grab a bite at Curbside Bistro!
EDUCATION
Midland College holding ‘College Ready’ workshop
By
Kirsten Geddes
Education Partnership and Education Foundation Meeting
By
Victor Blanco
‘It looks like they’re in jail’: TX students in detention wear orange shirts, clean windows
ECISD student experiment returns from ISS, harvesting and analysis to be conducted
By
Victor Blanco
UTPB receives $40,000 scholarship fund from Mexican American Scholarship Committee
By
Kirsten Geddes
COMMUNITY EVENTS
Museum of the Southwest holds ‘Marfa Comes to Midland’ event
By
Kirsten Geddes
Paranormal, thriller fiction author speaks at MC
By
Victor Blanco
Back the Blue Party returns for 2018
By
Victor Blanco
4th Annual Texas Tech Lacrosse Mini-Camp
By
Victor Blanco
Petroleum Museum holds Building Bots program
By
Kirsten Geddes
CRIME
OPD seeks help identifying suspects who stole $200 walker
Odessa Police offer mail fraud, identity theft prevention tips
By
Victor Blanco
34-year-old man accused of killing mother because she wouldn’t make him food
By
Kali O'Rourke
OPD arrest suspect in connection to burglary, 7-Eleven theft
By
Kirsten Geddes
Wife suspected of murder claims she tripped and accidentally stabbed husband
By
Kali O'Rourke
NATIONAL
Mega Millions jackpot is up to $970 million as lottery fever intensifies
Woman caught on camera abandoning 2-year-old on stranger’s doorstep
By
CDC warns against Halloween costumes for chickens
Woman caught on camera abandoning 2-year-old on stranger’s doorstep
Disappearance of giant hammer artwork baffles community