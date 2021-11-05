Newswest 9 | Midland, Texas | newswest9.com

Skip Navigation
Robocalls
How do robocalls work?
Robocalls
What you can do to stop robocalls
They're annoying. They're non-stop. Here's what you can do to stop robocalls.
Robocalls
How do robocalls work?
We set out find out who are the robocallers, who are the victims and what can be done to stop the calls.
Robocalls
Woman blames robocallers in grandmother's death
"It...cuts me to my core that I didn't stop everything that day and go to her."
Robocalls
We tracked down a serial robocaller. This is what he said.
This company called one number more than 1,000 times.
ROBOCALLS FEATURED
Why most robocallers will never be caught
The overwhelming majority of robocallers will never be caught. Here's why.
Robocalls
Why most robocallers will never be caught
The FTC needs your help in this fight.
ROBOCALLS FEATURED
Why are robocalls such a big problem?
One of out of every 6 American adults loses money every year from phone scams, costing victims a total of $10 billion, according to Hiya State of the Calls Report.
ROBOCALLS FEATURED
Woman cites robocallers in grandmother's death
"It...cuts me to my core that I didn't stop everything that day and go to her."
ROBOCALLS FEATURED
Meet the robocallers
Every second, Americans receive 62 robocalls. Right before the pandemic began, we set out to find a serial robocaller.
Robocalls
We bought 16 brand new cell phones. They started getting robocalls before we even used them.
Even buying a brand-new phone doesn’t stop the robocall problem. The TEGNA investigative team bought 16 new cell phones across the country. Here's what happened.
Robocalls
We bought 16 new cellphones, and most started getting robocalls before we even used them
Americans got 58.5 billion robocalls in 2019 -- the most ever. Our investigative team bought 16 new phones all over the U.S. and measured when they got spam calls.
Robocalls
What you can do to stop robocalls
They're annoying. They're non-stop. Here's what you can do to stop robocalls.
Robocalls
How do robocalls work?
We set out find out who are the robocallers, who are the victims and what can be done to stop the calls.
Robocalls
Woman blames robocallers in grandmother's death
"It...cuts me to my core that I didn't stop everything that day and go to her."
Robocalls
We tracked down a serial robocaller. This is what he said.
This company called one number more than 1,000 times.
