News Headlines
Featured
- Breaking down COVID-19 cases in West Texas, SE New Mexico
- Virginia teen flies a plane before driving a car, pursuing career as naval aviator
- How to register to vote in Texas
- Whataburger surprises Lee HS senior with year of free food
- Jimmy Carter admits son smoked pot with Willie Nelson on the roof of the White House
- 'Enter at your own risk' | Texas Municipal Police Association purchases billboards in response to Austin police defunding
- Podcast: 57 Minutes
- Northeast Ohio boy raises money to buy more than 200 bullet-proof vests for police dogs
- Preview of 57 MINUTES: Through Their Eyes
- Trump denies downplaying virus, casts doubt on mask usage
- Coronavirus deaths in kids echoes toll in adults, CDC says
- Emmy Awards 2020: Who should win, who will win in a year like no other
- 'UFO' sighting in New Jersey was actually just the Goodyear Blimp
- Bronze statue of US first lady is unveiled in Slovenia
- Ector County Commissioners Court discusses 2021 fiscal year
More Stories
- Texas woman turns to Twitter to save dad's taco truck after he earns only $6 one day Local News
- LIST: Dates and locations for the City of Odessa's free COVID-19 testing Coronavirus
- City council raises water, sewer, solid tax rates; sets property tax rate Local News
- Trump: Israeli pacts with 2 Arab states signal 'new' Mideast Nation World
- Hurricane Sally slows to a crawl, threatens historic floods Nation World
- Jon Stewart urges Congress to help veterans exposed to burn pits overseas Nation World
- Apple debuts discount watch, new iPads, but no new iPhones...yet Nation World
- President Trump vs. Joe Biden: Cleveland debate 2 weeks away Local News
Local News
VERIFY
Featured Videos
- Midland ISD names interim superintendent
- LIST: Dates and locations for the City of Odessa's free COVID-19 testing
- City council raises water, sewer, solid tax rates; sets property tax rate
- How many COVID-19 cases were linked to the Sturgis motorcycle rally? | Verify
- Midland ISD to roll out Phase 3 of learning
- West Texas VA clinics offering free drive-thru flu shots for veterans
- Whataburger surprises Lee HS senior with year of free food
- Hear from the candidates running for Odessa mayor in November
- Whataburger surprises Lee HS senior
- Motorcycle run raises awareness for child trafficking
- City of Odessa getting new mass notification system
- Bush Convention Center adapting to 'new normal'