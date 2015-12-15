Skip Navigation
Happy Father's Day!
1/19
Mary Salgado
David Flores from Stanton Texas
2/19
Mary Salgado
David Flores from Stanton, Texas
3/19
Mary Salgado
Happy Father's Day to my son from Stanton Noel Auden Gomez 2023.
4/19
Mary Salgado
Happy Father Day to my son Julio Andres Gomez from Midland Tx 2023.
5/19
NewsWest 9 viewer
Jerrod with his son Hayden
6/19
NewsWest 9 viewer
Jerrod and his son Hayden
7/19
NewsWest 9 viewer
Jesus Hinojos Jr. passed away 12-15-15
8/19
NewsWest 9 viewer
Harry Crosby, Big Spring, TX
9/19
NewsWest 9 viewer
Happy Father's Day!
10/19
NewsWest 9 viewer
92-year-old passed away this past year
11/19
Margaret Neal
"He taught me nothing is free, if you want it go and work for it! He also taught me to change a car tire, tire pressure and check the oil, he believes as a woman it's good to know these things, he gives me his love and support and guidance, he's a loving and caring father, that's what makes him my hero."
12/19
Cindy
Felix Gomez
13/19
NewsWest 9 Viewer
14/19
NewsWest 9 Viewer
Happy Father's Day to Sebastian
15/19
NewsWest 9 Viewer
16/19
Charlie Martinez
My dads name is Javier. He's the best dad out there. He makes sure we're taken care of and puts his family first. He likes to take us on family vacations. He's the best dad
17/19
Hayley Johnson
I am and always will be a Daddy's girl. My Dad was an amazing man! Always pushing me to be better than I was yesterday. Alpine, TX
18/19
Taylor Tarango
My dad is the best, he raises money for kids that have cancer he is the owner of Lelan TARANGO goat roping production...I am forever grateful to have him as my dad.. love Taylor TARANGO
19/19
NewsWest 9 Viewer
He's worked for the Big Spring Independent School District for the last 30 years!! I appreciate everything that he has done for me for the last 52 years and for being there for me. Being both My Dad and Mom. I love you Daddy more than you know!! The strongest man I've ever known and he's still going
1
/
19
Mary Salgado
David Flores from Stanton Texas
