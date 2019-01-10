newswest9.com would like to send you push notifications about the latest news and weather.
2019 election results for midland, tx
Politics
Who is running for president in 2020?
NATION-WORLD
Updated:
32 seconds ago
2019 Election Results
POLITICS
Updated:
57 minutes ago
Congressman Mike Conaway holds town halls
POLITICS
Updated:
2 hours ago
Top Trump aide on Russia, Europe resigns ahead of impeachment testimony
NATIONAL-POLITICS
Midland mayoral candidate posts leaked executive session documents online
ELECTIONS
VERIFY: Mayoral debate brings up road maintenance priorities
VERIFY
Former Midland mayor announces bid for Congress
ELECTIONS
Gov. Greg Abbott thanks oil, gas industry leaders at Texas Oil & Gas Association Lonestar Energy Forum
MONEY
10 state propositions will be on the ballot this Election Day. Here’s what you need to know
VOTE-TEXAS
Midland City Council set for big changes in coming months
LOCAL
3 counties face school bonds on 2019 ballots
ELECTIONS
Where to vote during the 2019 elections
ELECTIONS
San Angelo councilman, lawyer announces bid for Congress
ELECTIONS
Early voting in Texas’ constitutional amendment election starts Monday. Here’s what voters will decide
ELECTIONS
Early voting begins Oct. 21
ELECTIONS
Featured Videos
Mayoral candidate posts leaked executive session documents
POLITICS
VERIFY: Mayoral debate brings up road maintenance priorities
POLITICS
Full Interview with JD Faircloth
ELECTIONS
Midland City Council set for big changes in coming months
LOCAL
Former MHS football star announces bid for Congress
POLITICS
2020 Census could bring thousands of dollars into the Permian Basin
ECONOMY
An interview with John Love III
POLITICS
Sen. Kel Seliger holds town halls across District 31
POLITICS
Jamie Berryhill adds name to list of 11th Congressional District candidates
POLITICS
Voter registration spikes in the Permian Basin
ELECTIONS
Deadline to register to vote fast approaching
POLITICS
State Rep. Brooks Landgraf hosts town hall
LOCAL
