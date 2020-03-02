WATCH LIVE
coronavirus

Airlines offer coronavirus waivers as passengers decide whether to cancel trips
Airlines offer coronavirus waivers as passengers decide whether to cancel trips
Airlines offer coronavirus waivers as passengers decide whether to cancel trips
Some airlines are offering to let you rebook your trip without the change fees because of concerns regarding coronavirus.
CORONAVIRUS
17 minutes ago
CORONAVIRUS
17 minutes ago

VERIFY: Fact-checking this week's viral coronavirus claims
VERIFY
Experts: No need for knee jerk reactions from oil companies due to Coronavirus... yet
CORONAVIRUS
VERIFY: Is there a confirmed case of Coronavirus in Midland?
VERIFY
VERIFY: Olympics are still on, despite false cancellation rumors tied to coronavirus
VERIFY
VERIFY: 'Coronavirus patents' are from older viruses, not current strain
VERIFY
VERIFY: Fact-checking viral coronavirus videos and claims
VERIFY
Heavy rain and flooding likely in West Texas
Heavy rain and flooding likely in West Texas
Rainfall amounts of 1-3" possible Tuesday and Wednesday.
WEATHER
2 minutes ago
WEATHER
2 minutes ago
Heavy rain and flooding likely in West Texas
Play

Local News
PHOTOS: A Celebration of Life for Kobe and Gianna Bryant
NATION-WORLD
Best of the Basin 2020 winners
BEST-OF-THE-BASIN
PHOTOS: Red carpet at the 2020 Grammy Awards
NATION-WORLD
Dancer born with one hand makes Radio City Rockettes history
NATION-WORLD
New Zealand volcano
NATION-WORLD
North Korea rocket launch
NATION-WORLD
Travel plans are top of mind for many due to uncertainty of coronavirus
CORONAVIRUS
Baby girl born on leap day shares same birthday as father, a 1 in 2.1 million chance
HEARTWARMING
Stranger buys child's birthday cake and leaves emotional note behind
HEARTWARMING
20% of Texans still don't have a REAL ID as deadline approaches
NEWS
Chico the viral dog escapes owner to run to Odessa Police Department
LOCAL
First Lady Melania Trump visits children's hospital
LIFE
