70
Midland, TX
Odessa Weather Summary: 70 degrees
coronavirus
Airlines offer coronavirus waivers as passengers decide whether to cancel trips
Some airlines are offering to let you rebook your trip without the change fees because of concerns regarding coronavirus.
CORONAVIRUS
17 minutes ago
Coronavirus: Facts not Fear
Updated:
30 minutes ago
6 dead from coronavirus in Washington state, first US deaths
Updated:
2 hours ago
Coronavirus: Answering the top 10 questions people have been Googling
Updated:
3 hours ago
What are the symptoms of coronavirus and who is most at risk?
Updated:
3 hours ago
Facts Not Fear | What you need to know about the COVID-19 outbreak
Updated:
3 hours ago
WHO: Coronavirus containment is 'feasible'
VERIFY: Fact-checking this week's viral coronavirus claims
VERIFY
Experts: No need for knee jerk reactions from oil companies due to Coronavirus... yet
CORONAVIRUS
VERIFY: Is there a confirmed case of Coronavirus in Midland?
VERIFY
VERIFY: Olympics are still on, despite false cancellation rumors tied to coronavirus
VERIFY
VERIFY: 'Coronavirus patents' are from older viruses, not current strain
VERIFY
VERIFY: Fact-checking viral coronavirus videos and claims
VERIFY
The director-general of the World Health Organization said containment 'must remain the top priority for all countries.'
Sporting events telling fans to stay home amid coronavirus outbreak
Two of Japan's biggest sports are playing in empty stadiums. Now there's a call to have March Madness without spectators present.
Electronics maker Sharp to make masks at display plant
Electronics panels are made in what are called “germ-free” plants, making it a good place for mask-making.
Heavy rain and flooding likely in West Texas
Rainfall amounts of 1-3" possible Tuesday and Wednesday.
WEATHER
2 minutes ago
Local News
Heavy rain and flooding likely in West Texas
18 year old killed while trying to cross highway in Gaines Co.
Wagner Noel Art Museum and Midland County Library team up for PAW Patrol
2nd US coronavirus death in Washington state; first New York case reported
With COVID-19 cases reported on both U.S. coasts, Vice President Pence and other officials are reassuring Americans resources will be available.
Travel plans are top of mind for many due to uncertainty of coronavirus
Should people cancel their travel plans because of the coronavirus?
Virus fears close down France's Louvre Museum
The museum said in a statement, 'We apologize for any inconvenience and will keep you informed as the situation develops.'
Washington state death is first from coronavirus in US
Seattle health officials said the man who died of COVID-19 was in his 50s and had underlying health conditions.
PHOTOS: A Celebration of Life for Kobe and Gianna Bryant
NATION-WORLD
Best of the Basin 2020 winners
BEST-OF-THE-BASIN
PHOTOS: Red carpet at the 2020 Grammy Awards
NATION-WORLD
Dancer born with one hand makes Radio City Rockettes history
NATION-WORLD
New Zealand volcano
NATION-WORLD
North Korea rocket launch
NATION-WORLD
Travel plans are top of mind for many due to uncertainty of coronavirus
CORONAVIRUS
Baby girl born on leap day shares same birthday as father, a 1 in 2.1 million chance
HEARTWARMING
Stranger buys child's birthday cake and leaves emotional note behind
HEARTWARMING
20% of Texans still don't have a REAL ID as deadline approaches
NEWS
Chico the viral dog escapes owner to run to Odessa Police Department
LOCAL
First Lady Melania Trump visits children's hospital
LIFE
