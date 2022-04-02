Arctic blast updates: 20,000 homes without power across Texas, Gov. Abbott says

HOUSTON — The latest blast of frigid winter weather is upon us and temperatures are expected to drop into the 20s Thursday night and Friday.
Across the state
RELATED: Austin weather: Winter Storm Warning in effect; freezing rain, sleet creating dangerous road conditions
RELATED: North Texas updates: Ice and snow cause power outages and traffic issues across North Texas
Road conditions
Real-time updates
Friday
11 a.m.
Gov. Greg Abbott gave an update on the power grid and the state's response to the winter storm.
He said the state has 15 percent more power capacity as a result of winterization. However, despite this, there remains about 20,000 homes without power.
8:50 a.m.
The overpasses leading to Hobby Airport are free of ice and have reopened, according to airport officials.
5:54 a.m.
Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez reports that the main pipes going to the water tower at the I-10 East Freeway and Sheldon Road have burst due to freezing and are flooding the roadway.
This is in the Channelview area.
5:23 a.m.
The Southwest Freeway has reopened in both directions following a 12-car pile up Thursday night. Fortunately, no injuries were reported in the incident.
4:12 a.m.
The southbound lanes on the Southwest Freeway have been reopened in Sugar Land after a multi-vehicle crash completely closed the roadway for several hours.
The city of Sugar Land says crews from the Texas Department of Transportation have treated the roadway for ice and is in the process of reopening the northbound lanes Friday morning.
However, they still advise avoiding traveling through the area and for motorists to delay their morning commute.
Thursday
10:37 p.m.
Six vehicles were involved in a crash on the East Loop at the Ship Channel just after 10 p.m. Thursday.
There's no word on injuries.
10:15 p.m.
A deputy was involved in a crash at the North Loop and the Hardy Toll Road. She was alert and talking but was taken to an area hospital as a precaution.
The roadway was later shut down due to ice.
9:51 p.m.
Sugar Land police said a 12-car pileup could be the result of ice on the roadway on US 59 southbound over 90A.
9 p.m.
If you're flying out of Hobby Airport or picking someone up, you'll need to know about this closure.
8:16 p.m.
About 10 vehicles were involved in a crash on the Westpark Tollway at FM 1464.
It's unknown if anyone was injured.
7:38 p.m.
Fort Bend authorities said SH 99 over FM 1093 as well as the flyover connectors to the Westpark Tollway are closed due to ice.
6:51 p.m.
Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said callers reported ice on the road in a couple of locations:
6:40 p.m.
Mayor Sylvester Turner said public works crews are sanding 42 overpasses and bridges in north and west Houston.
6:24 p.m.
Houston airports are asking passengers to check with their airline for updates, delays or cancellations before going to Bush Intercontinental Airport or Hobby Airport.
"As of now there is no need to treat the airfield with de-icing agents but operations and maintenance teams are ready to respond appropriately and are consistently monitoring conditions," airport officials said.
5:30 p.m.
Houston ISD canceled classes on Friday due to the weather. Classes will resume on Monday.
4:57 p.m.
The Houston Police Department is asking drivers to be off the roads by 10 p.m. Thursday due to driving conditions.
4:15 p.m.
H-E-B stores are closing early in the San Antonio area and a little earlier in the College Station area. No word on Houston stores closing early.
4 p.m.
With freezing temperatures heading to the Houston area, Covenant House Texas' doors are open for homeless youth ages 18-24 to ensure they have a warm, safe space to stay during the inclement weather. Covenant House Texas anticipates an increased number of youth seeking services, and has made extra preparations to shelter and serve the increased number of youth.
3:30 p.m.
Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo asked the county's emergency operations center at Transtar to go to Level III to provide enhanced monitoring of the weather. Level III is a partial activation that provides enhanced monitoring and should things get worse, allow for partners to be ready to do more to respond. Level I is the highest level.
While Hidalgo said this is nothing like we had last February, we could see ice on overpasses and bridges later Thursday night through Friday morning.
“We don’t anticipate hard-freeze conditions. We do expect light, freezing rain. Eventually, it’s gonna get cold enough that that light, freezing rain might cause a layer of ice, particularly on our elevated highways and on our bridges,” Hidalgo said.
Hidalgo said anyone in need of shelter should call 211.
"911 is for emergencies only. Do not call 911 with a question or if it's not an emergency," Hidalgo said.