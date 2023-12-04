What's the difference between a severe weather watch and a warning?

A watch means that conditions are favorable for severe weather; a warning means that severe weather is happening now!

ODESSA, Texas — As NewsWest 9's Severe Weather Preparedness Week continues, our team of meteorologists want to keep the audience informed and ready in the event of severe weather.

When severe weather is forecasted for the area, the National Weather Service here in Midland will issue out watches and warnings.

So, what is the difference between a watch and a warning?

A watch means that conditions are favorable for severe weather. You want to be aware and prepared, so make sure to review your safety plan and have multiple ways to receive alerts if a warning is issued.

A warning means that severe weather is happening now! Take action immediately and get to your safe place. Severe weather is usually spotted by a trained spotter and/or is radar-indicated.

It is important to know your hazards, so you are situationally aware. Here in West Texas, we have the threat of damaging winds, tornadoes, hail and flash flooding. It is important to know where your city and county are on a map when watches and warnings are issued.

It is also great to know your neighboring and surrounding cities and counties. Some severe weather reminders include remaining calm and being weather-aware.