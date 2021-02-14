State urging Texans to conserve power through Tuesday due to extreme cold

Officials are concerned the state's electricity grid will be overwhelmed as people try to keep their homes heated.

State officials are asking all Texans to conserve as much electricity as they can over the coming days as record-low temperatures are expected to plunge the state further into a dangerous winter storm.

The request comes from the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, the agency that oversees the state's electric grid. They are concerned that as temperatures drop further, the grid will not be able to support all the demands placed on it.

Texas is already seeing record-breaking electricity demands, ERCOT officials said, at the same time that the grid is experiencing higher-than-normal generation outages caused by frozen wind turbines and limited natural gas supplies.

With temperatures expected to drop down 0 degrees at times through Tuesday, and below 0 with wind chill, demand on the grid is expected to remain extremely high.

“While Oncor’s transmission and distribution system is prepared to handle the increased load, requests for conservation are a case of supply and demand – when there may not be enough power generation to meet the high demand for electricity," said Connie Piloto, Oncor Director of Communications.

Piloto explained that even taking a few small steps to reduce power consumption in your home can help your community:

Turn down your thermostat to 68 degrees

Keep lights off when not in a room

Unplug appliances not in use

Avoid using large appliances like washing machines

And officials are asking that businesses and other large consumers of electricity limit their use of electricity over the next few days to just essential production.

Texans are also urged to immediately report any downed power lines by calling 911, Oncor officials said. Crews are staged across its service areas to respond to any problems.

Gov. Greg Abbott issued a disaster declaration Friday for all 254 Texas counties in response to the wintry weather conditions.

The governor has also requested a Federal Emergency Declaration from the White House to make additional resources available for communities impacted by this weather event.

The Texas State Operations Center will also be active 24 hours a day through the end of next week.

During a news conference Saturday, Gov. Abbott warned Texans "the severity of the weather is unprecedented and people should be ready."

There are over 3,000 troopers deployed, the National Guard will be assisting local law enforcement and performing welfare checks in rural areas, search and rescue teams are monitoring and the Texas forest service will be in place to deal with any downed trees and to clear roads.

Texas Department of Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd is also asking everyone to be aware of carbon monoxide poisoning as power outages begin to happen across the state. If your power does go out, Kidd says do not burn any gas appliances in your home.

Officials also want to remind people not bring any generators inside— they should remain at least 30 feet away from your home.