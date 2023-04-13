Summer 2023 looks warmer than average

The summer is expected to be warmer than average, with about normal precipitation.

Example video title will go here for this video

ODESSA, Texas — The Climate Prediction Center has released the weather outlook for summer 2023. Their prediction is that we see warmer than average temperatures, along with about average precipitation.

This is not a deterministic forecast, of course. In fact, the outlook that there is a 50-60% chance that we are warmer than average this summer, means that there is a 40-50% chance that we are in the union of cooler or near average.

There's also a good chance that an El Niño develops by the fall. El Niños often bring cooler and wetter weather during the cold months for the southern U.S.

There isn't a perfect correlation though; 1 in 5 El Niños end up going against expectations by being warm and dry.