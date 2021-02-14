How to stay warm in extreme cold if your power goes out

Significant snowfall and dangerous cold will test the power grid across the state causing power outages

The snow and extreme cold has caused ERCOT to declare the highest level of energy emergency in the state of Texas. Rolling outages for residential and business, but what does this mean?

Oncor and other Texas utility providers have begun rotating electric outages to protect the electric grid. These typically last 15 to 45 minutes, but may vary depending on winter weather and conditions. Please continue to conserve energy to help along with the rolling outages.

The wintry weather will also be accompanied by winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph possible, which could also result in tree breakage and downed power lines.

This doesn't get better when this storm moves out because temperatures will reach record cold values tonight through Tuesday. The cold temperatures will result in record power demand, increasing the possibility of power outages.

These problems will only worsen with another midweek storm system that could bring another several inches of snow and ice to North Texas.

So, what can you do if the power goes out for several hours? Here's how to stay safe in these dangerous conditions.

If you lose power, do:

Close any blinds/curtains or put blankets or towels up to cover windows and provide insulation

Close off rooms to avoid losing heat

Stuff towels in cracks under doors, esp. exterior ones

Wear layers of loose fitting, warm clothing, especially warm socks and gloves if you have them

Eat and drink food to provide energy to warm the body but avoid alcohol or caffeine

If you have candles, lighting them can help act as a heat source, especially in an enclosed space. But do not rely on them, and remember to practice good fire safety.

Do not:

Under no circumstances should you bring a generator inside. They should remain 30 feet away from your home

Don't use a stove or oven for heat, this can lead to carbon monoxide poisoning

Good advice for those who loose power and have generators.



Here are some additional tips that you could do if your home loses power and you do not have a generator/power source:https://t.co/wFigsIYX60 https://t.co/RnMd1aJl1T — NWS Fort Worth (@NWSFortWorth) February 14, 2021