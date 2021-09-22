And of course, fall also means cooler temperatures!

HOUSTON — Wednesday is the autumnal equinox. That means longer nights and evenings with shorter daylight hours is just around the corner.

The fall equinox marks the moment the sun crosses the equator. Traditionally, it means there are 12 hours of daylight and 12 hours of darkness — although, when getting specific, that can depend on where you live.

Fall begins officially at 2:21 p.m. Houston/Central time on Wednesday, Sept. 22.

🍁🍂Happy Autumnal Equinox!🍂🍁

It’s not until 4 days from now that #Houston observes nearly equal day/night or ‘equilux’ on Sunday, 9/26. Today we enjoy 7 more minutes of daylight than darkness.

Sunrise: 7:11am ☀️

Sunset: 7:18pm 🌕@KHOU #KHOU11 — Tim Pandajis (@TimPandajisKHOU) September 22, 2021

And in the coming days, there will start to be more darkness than daylight. And the days will keep getting shorter and shorter until the shortest day of the year in December.

You can watch KHOU 11 Meteorologist Chita Craft’s explainer above!