County-by-County | Tropical Storm Nicole damage reports

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tropical Storm Nicole's impact around Florida is widespread. The storm entered the state near Vero Beach early Thursday. While it was quickly downgraded to a tropical storm, that didn't prevent large areas of damage due to strong winds and heavy rains.
Here's what county's around the First Coast are experiencing.
Bradford County
- No substantial damage reported
Clay County
- Flooding on Fleming Island Doctor's Lake
- Moderate flooding at Doctors Inlet
- Uptick in power outages due to wind.
Duval County
- Erosion at the beach
- Tidal flooding dangers at the beaches
- Flooding on Ken Knight Drive
- Flooding in San Marco
- Flooding reported in yards at Halfmoon Island
- Flooding along Trout River on the Northside
Flagler County
- Erosion of south part of A1A, road collapsing in some areas
- Breaches to dune system in northern portion of the county
- More damage expected with hightide
Nassau County
- Flooding reported at the Solana Road beach access in Ponte Vedra Beach
Putnam County
- Multiple trees down
- Two trees into homes
- Flooding reported in Saratoga Harbor in Satsuma
St. Johns County
- Bridge of Lions closed in St. Augustine
- A1A in Vilano Beach
- South end of A1A going into Flagler closed due to wash out.
- Multiple areas of County Road 13 closed due to flooding.
- Neighborhoods in Butler Beach are reporting flooding
Union County
- No substantial damage reported
Camden County
Flooding reported in St. Mary's on the waterfront