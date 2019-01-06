MARATHON, Texas — Severe thunderstorms knocked out power and damaged buildings in Marathon this evening.

Shortly after 8 p.m., a strong thunderstorm rolled into Marathon, dropping up to golf ball size hail. Winds up to 60 mph also occurred with this storm.

According to the Brewster County Sheriff's Office, four transformers blew on the west side of town, knocking out power in Marathon.

Flooded and hail covered roadways are still a problem around Marathon, causing very dangerous driving conditions. The National Weather Service also reports large tree limbs down around town.

The Brewster County Sheriff's Office also says power may not be restored to the entire town until Saturday evening.