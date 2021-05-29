Oncor reporting power outages in Midland area as severe weather rolls through

This story contains a link to the most up-to-date information.

MIDLAND, Texas — UPDATE: As of 12:30 a.m., 1,219 people in the Midland area are still impacted by the outages.

The latest estimated restoration time is 2:30 a.m.

For the most up-to-date information, check out Oncor's website linked here .

----------------------------------------------------------------------------

As of 11:40 p.m., over 2,300 people are without power in the Midland area as severe storms hit the area, according to an Oncor outage map.

Oncor estimates power to be restored for those impacted by 1:30 a.m.