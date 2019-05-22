WEBBERS FALLS, Okla. — Residents from a small town in Oklahoma are urged to evacuate as a nearby river reaches near-historic levels.

It's a sight to see for many in Webbers Falls --- as water swallows their property.

The Arkansas River is far past flood levels -- and continues to rise.

Last time the river rose to these heights a few years ago --- many stayed put.

But this time around residents say they're not taking any chances.

Webbers Falls resident, Marlene Paul stated, "we're getting our pictures and clothes and the important things, important papers, and that's about all we can do."

Marlene, like many in Webber Falls, choosing to pack up their belongings, their animals and getting out of harm’s way.