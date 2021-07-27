National Weather Service provides lightning safety tips

This recent concern stems from the tank battery that was struck by lightning on the night of July 25.

TEXAS, USA — The National Weather Service has been providing tips for lightning safety after recent storms have hit Texas.

Some of this concern comes after lightning struck a tank battery, which caused a massive fire.

According to Scott Kleebauer from the National Weather Service, many people make the mistake of standing under a tree or metal sheds to avoid getting wet.

He said the only place where you can truly be safe is inside a home and away from the storm.

"So it is always good to keep an eye on the radar, but lets say you are not near a radar, or you dont have access to a radar, basically if you start seeing clouds that are really omnious, that are really building or if you can see a rain shaft that is pretty much your time to start heading inside," Kleebauer said.

The National Weather Service wants people to keep their guard up.